Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1,093.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,188,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089,236 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of World Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $33,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 293.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.2% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 758.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 301,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after acquiring an additional 266,200 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 292.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,532,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $25.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $29.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a $0.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

