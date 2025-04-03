OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 31,562 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 153.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,562 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Riggs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth $333,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 3.6 %

KJAN opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $319.86 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $33.68 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

