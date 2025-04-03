Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $59.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.58.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $2,634,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,293,876.94. This represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 91,316 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $5,057,080.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,011.38. The trade was a 54.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,484,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

