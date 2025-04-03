EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Holdings Boosted by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $730,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $735,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $130.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.93. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.78 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.94.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 price target (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.