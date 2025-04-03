RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,067 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 103.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,219,000 after purchasing an additional 409,593 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at $1,267,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $1,942,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on WPC. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.6 %

WPC stock opened at $62.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.33%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

