Rangeley Capital LLC Buys Shares of 217,800 Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit (NASDAQ:DRDBU)

Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit (NASDAQ:DRDBU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 217,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000. Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit accounts for about 2.0% of Rangeley Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,970,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit in the fourth quarter worth $2,492,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit during the fourth quarter worth $15,863,000.
Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit Stock Performance
Shares of Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.58.
About Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit
We are a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.
