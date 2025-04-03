Rangeley Capital LLC Buys Shares of 217,800 Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit (NASDAQ:DRDBU)

Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit (NASDAQ:DRDBU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 217,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,000. Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit accounts for about 2.0% of Rangeley Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,970,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit in the fourth quarter worth $2,492,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit during the fourth quarter worth $15,863,000.

Get Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit alerts:

Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit Stock Performance

Shares of Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit stock opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $10.58.

About Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit

We are a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRDBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit (NASDAQ:DRDBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.