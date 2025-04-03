Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Buy” Rating

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Craig Hallum currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.80.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Up 97.9 %

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.67 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sportsman’s Warehouse

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 126,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 555,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 434,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

