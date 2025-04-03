265,626 Shares in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 265,626 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CEMEX by 41.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,249 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 13,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get CEMEX alerts:

CEMEX Price Performance

CX stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

CEMEX Announces Dividend

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.82.

View Our Latest Report on CEMEX

CEMEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.