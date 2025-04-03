Short Interest in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Rises By 27.4%

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 916,300 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the February 28th total of 719,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 555,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get Nomura alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nomura

Nomura Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NMR opened at $6.17 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Nomura has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $6.99.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. Nomura had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.96%. Analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomura during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Nomura by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 106,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 37,947 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomura during the 4th quarter worth $654,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in Nomura by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 217,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomura Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.