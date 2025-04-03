Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Rating Increased to Outperform at Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Leerink Partners currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CMPX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compass Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11. Compass Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $233.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 298.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

