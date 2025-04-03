Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,413,908. The trade was a 8.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, T Christopher Uchida sold 552 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $68,039.52.

On Friday, January 31st, T Christopher Uchida sold 390 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total transaction of $40,743.30.

On Wednesday, January 29th, T Christopher Uchida sold 507 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.34, for a total transaction of $54,928.38.

On Sunday, January 26th, T Christopher Uchida sold 394 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total transaction of $40,065.86.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $112,939.50.

On Wednesday, January 1st, T Christopher Uchida sold 864 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total value of $91,463.04.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $141.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.08. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $142.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.33.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 19.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palomar by 536.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palomar by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Palomar by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Palomar from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Palomar from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.83.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

