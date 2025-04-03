Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.31 and last traded at $76.94, with a volume of 1776888 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.20.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SWK

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.