Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.62 and last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 409266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANDE shares. StockNews.com cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get Andersons alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Andersons

Andersons Trading Down 6.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day moving average is $44.71.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.34. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Andersons’s payout ratio is 23.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Weston Heide sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,104 shares in the company, valued at $772,992. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,651,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at $8,545,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Andersons by 3,547.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after purchasing an additional 198,925 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $7,354,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,283,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.