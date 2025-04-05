UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in UMB Financial by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $15,835,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,905,000 after buying an additional 98,427 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its stake in UMB Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 5,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 151,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UMBF. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $380,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,427.67. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $86.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.13. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

