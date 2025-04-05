Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Has $1.99 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in STAG Industrial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,411 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 142.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:STAG opened at $32.88 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average is $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.05.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. Equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 4.25%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 143.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

