Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Position in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,275 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in WaFd by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,143,000 after purchasing an additional 283,953 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of WaFd by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,774,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,196,000 after buying an additional 234,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of WaFd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,539,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in WaFd by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,969,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,347,000 after acquiring an additional 195,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in WaFd by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,420,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,701,000 after acquiring an additional 166,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.83. WaFd, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $38.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from WaFd’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAFD. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on WaFd from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on WaFd from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson lowered WaFd from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

