Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Shares Bought by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.49. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

