Ralph A. Larossa Sells 1,378 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $114,208.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,670 shares in the company, valued at $18,372,009.60. The trade was a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 4.6 %

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $77.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.03 and a twelve month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.19%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.65.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,403,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 26,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $2,860,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,565,000. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 108,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

