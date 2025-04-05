Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Buys 48,068 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) by 265.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,194 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,068 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA’s holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima were worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 258,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1,119.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 230,001 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,927,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,244,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,667,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Shares of YPF stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.25). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.02.

Read Our Latest Analysis on YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.