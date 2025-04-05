Insider Buying: 3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL) Insider Acquires 323,500 Shares of Stock

3P Learning Limited (ASX:3PL – Get Free Report) insider Craig Coleman acquired 323,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.75 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$241,331.00 ($146,261.21).
Craig Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 21st, Craig Coleman purchased 67,719 shares of 3P Learning stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.73 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of A$49,570.31 ($30,042.61).
- On Friday, March 14th, Craig Coleman acquired 212,281 shares of 3P Learning stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.68 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$144,775.64 ($87,742.81).
3P Learning Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.
3P Learning Company Profile
3P Learning Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of educational software and e-books to schools and parents of school-aged students. It provides online education, and adaptive and collaborative learning, including mathematics and literacy products. The company offers Mathseeds, Mathletics, Reading Eggs, Brightpath Progress, and Writing Legends programs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 3P Learning
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for 3P Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3P Learning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.