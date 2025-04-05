Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,320. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 3rd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total transaction of $122,030.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $147,570.00.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $135.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.10 and its 200 day moving average is $144.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,156,791 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,778,553,000 after purchasing an additional 605,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702,586 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $978,650,000 after buying an additional 30,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,430,409 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $648,169,000 after buying an additional 270,991 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,257,281 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $476,540,000 after acquiring an additional 360,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,721 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $472,362,000 after acquiring an additional 120,632 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

