Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 773 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,852 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,151,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $573,220,000 after purchasing an additional 335,035 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,936,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $367,767,000 after acquiring an additional 82,904 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in eBay by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,856,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $362,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,691 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,719,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $292,350,000 after purchasing an additional 677,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,460,879 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $152,451,000 after purchasing an additional 463,015 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Wedbush started coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.46.

eBay Trading Down 6.0 %

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $62.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $71.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.26 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $1,903,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,725.60. This trade represents a 30.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $265,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 94,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,329,927.52. The trade was a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,807 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

