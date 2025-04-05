Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in Moderna by 295.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MRNA stock opened at $25.11 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01.
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
