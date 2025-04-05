Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.55 EPS

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55, RTT News reports. Lindsay had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lindsay Stock Performance

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $119.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.04 and a 200 day moving average of $126.98. Lindsay has a 12 month low of $109.27 and a 12 month high of $140.27.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lindsay from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

