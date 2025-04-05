Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Raised to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

DML has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Denison Mines from C$4.75 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$3.90 to C$3.70 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Denison Mines from C$4.15 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.49.

TSE:DML opened at C$1.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.58, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.63. Denison Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.45.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

