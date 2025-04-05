TFI International (TSE:TFI) Upgraded at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TFI International (TSE:TFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Veritas upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

