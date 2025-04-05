Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 0.67 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon had a net margin of 101.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Price Performance

LON:BGS opened at GBX 99.70 ($1.29) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £278.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.08. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon has a 52 week low of GBX 98.91 ($1.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 122 ($1.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.31, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be issued a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 0.57%. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.06%.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile

The Trust aims to achieve long-term capital growth principally through investment in small Japanese companies which are believed to have above-average prospects for capital growth. We invest in 40–80 attractively valued smaller companies that we believe offer good growth opportunities. The Trust is actively managed and will primarily consist of listed companies although up to 10% of total assets can be invested, at the time of initial investment, in unlisted investments, including private companies.

