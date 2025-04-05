Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Pernod Ricard Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of PRNDY opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

About Pernod Ricard

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.