Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Pernod Ricard Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of PRNDY opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. Pernod Ricard has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $32.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.84.
About Pernod Ricard
See Also
