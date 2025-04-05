Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 319.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,634 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 700.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Increases Dividend

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1057 per share. This is a positive change from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

