Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells 932 Shares of Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Kerzner sold 932 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $51,716.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,736 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,260.64. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $50.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.85 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.36. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.44 and a one year high of $71.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $242.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 13.55%. On average, analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Alarm.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the third quarter valued at $1,322,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 391,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,786,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

