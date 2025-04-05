CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $888,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,091,000 after acquiring an additional 133,724 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 942,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,415,000 after purchasing an additional 253,300 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 624,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,269,000 after buying an additional 24,516 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,385,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 343,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,114,000 after buying an additional 202,744 shares during the period.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Down 7.6 %

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $180.80 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $178.23 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.39.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

