Digital Brands Group (NASDAQ:DBGI) Trading Up 3.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Free Report) shot up 3.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.67 and last traded at $9.35. 34,845 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 143,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Digital Brands Group Trading Up 3.9 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.65.

Digital Brands Group Company Profile

Digital Brands Group, Inc engages in the provision of apparel products under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. It operates through DSTLD, Bailey, H&J, Stateside, and Sundry segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as tops, sweaters, dresses, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, rompers, suiting, sportswear, shirts, jackets, pants, shorts, polos, T-shirts, skirts, athleisure bottoms, denims, and other accessory products, as well as suiting for men.

