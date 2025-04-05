AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AstroNova Stock Down 4.6 %

ALOT stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. AstroNova has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of AstroNova

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstroNova by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 39,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in AstroNova by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstroNova by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AstroNova by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstroNova in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Institutional investors own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

