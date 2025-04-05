China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Trading Down 12.3% – What’s Next?

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 2,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 12,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

China Railway Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49.

China Railway Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Railway Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Railway Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.