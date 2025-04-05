Foundry Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,905,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $504,885,000 after buying an additional 118,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,447,000 after acquiring an additional 46,187 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,266,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,361,000 after purchasing an additional 143,189 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 998,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,801,000 after purchasing an additional 104,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cal-Maine Foods

In related news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $88,965.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,702,427.17. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.11. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $116.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.04.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.50 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

