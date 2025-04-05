Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Ted Buchan & Co

Ted Buchan & Co lessened its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $109.38 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.9487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

