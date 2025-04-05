Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,425 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $3,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,889,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,450,000 after purchasing an additional 621,078 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kelly Services by 498.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 135,730 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,732,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 4th quarter worth about $1,481,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 897,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,506,000 after acquiring an additional 86,560 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Kelly Services Price Performance

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. The stock has a market cap of $427.38 million, a PE ratio of -204.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -500.00%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

