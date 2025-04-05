Hurley Capital LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 163,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,039,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hurley Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after buying an additional 98,363,977 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,278,009 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988,859 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,455,000 after purchasing an additional 751,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705,886 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

