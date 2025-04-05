Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 267,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $5,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Public Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APEI. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a report on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. William Blair upgraded American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on American Public Education from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $81,659.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,329,783.71. This trade represents a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APEI opened at $21.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $395.73 million, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. American Public Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $25.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average of $19.57.

American Public Education Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

