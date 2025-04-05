Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance

HGLB stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $8.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund ( NASDAQ:HGLB Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

