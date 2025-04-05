Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.
Highland Global Allocation Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.
Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance
HGLB stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $8.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Highland Global Allocation Fund
Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.
Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Highland Global Allocation Fund
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 3 Reasons Wall Street Is Backing Braze Stock Right Now
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/31 – 04/04
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Global Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.