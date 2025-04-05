Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Announces $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLBGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Highland Global Allocation Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Performance

HGLB stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.80. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $8.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLBFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

Dividend History for Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB)

