Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 55 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 584 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,925.28. This represents a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $451.58 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $545.18 and a 200 day moving average of $532.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Several brokerages have commented on ISRG. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $707.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

