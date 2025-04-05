Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0697 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $8.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

