Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0697 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $8.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $9.74.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
