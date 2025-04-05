Foundry Partners LLC Raises Position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 441,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,813 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the third quarter worth $120,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SIGA opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.03.

SIGA Technologies Profile

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 49.33%. The business had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.