Foundry Partners LLC Has $3.71 Million Stock Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,739 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,845,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,335,000 after acquiring an additional 87,356 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,698,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 692,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 79,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,155,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,548,000 after purchasing an additional 75,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Singular Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ APOG opened at $45.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $990.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $87.93.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

