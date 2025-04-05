Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $477.79 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,159,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,564 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up about 1.6% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $477,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $649,883,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,349,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,863,000 after buying an additional 2,706,871 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 699.5% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,033,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,705,000 after buying an additional 904,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 274.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 714,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,250,000 after acquiring an additional 523,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 9.1 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $94.85 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $90.12 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The company has a market capitalization of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.94.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Otis Worldwide

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,934.30. The trade was a 9.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $450,807.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,358.07. This represents a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.