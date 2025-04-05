Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 76.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in National Vision were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in National Vision in the third quarter worth $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in National Vision by 309.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Vision from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Vision from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on National Vision from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

National Vision Price Performance

Shares of EYE opened at $11.31 on Friday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $20.80. The company has a market capitalization of $891.04 million, a P/E ratio of -56.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America’s Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

