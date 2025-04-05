OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 13,575 Shares of LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (NYSEARCA:SQEW)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF (NYSEARCA:SQEW – Free Report) by 207.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,575 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SQEW opened at $28.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 million, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.03. LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $38.94.
LeaderShares Equity Skew ETF Company Profile
