Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 7,174 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2,336.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $64,869,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 2,814.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 281,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 272,166 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at $9,363,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Vontier by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 705,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,738,000 after buying an additional 209,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter valued at $7,158,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $27.78 and a 12 month high of $43.42.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $776.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on VNT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vontier from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Vontier in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

