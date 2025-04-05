T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Stock Position Decreased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,625 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDVG. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 115.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 6.0 %

NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $36.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.74. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $709.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.88.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Increases Dividend

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.1178 dividend. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

