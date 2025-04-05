Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $1,528,949,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,073,645,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 631,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,922,000 after buying an additional 484,727 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,933,360,000 after buying an additional 451,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 56,562.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 315,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,884,000 after acquiring an additional 315,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $529.00 to $527.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.88.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $401.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $439.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $332.98 and a 1-year high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 197.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.29%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

